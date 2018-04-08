modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Sports News

MATCH REPORT: AshGold 2-0 Asante Kotoko

Ghanasoccernet.com
New-look AshantiGold lashed regional neighbours Asante Kotoko at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to maintain their unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League.

A goal each from Abdul Samed and Shafiwu Mumuni handed the Porcupine Warriors a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Miners in a game that was played in two halfs.

It was until the second half of the game that AshGold handed their neighbours the painful defeat after a barren first half.

Abdul Samed headed home the opener from a corner kick before Shafiwu Mumuni unleashed an unstoppable drive to increase the tally to 2-0.

The win means AshGold are yet to be beaten in the ongoing league keeping their position on top of the log as league leaders.

