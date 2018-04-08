Ronaldo Scores Again But Madrid Derby Ends All Square

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 10th straight game for Real Madrid - but they were held to a derby draw by Atletico Madrid.

Real had the better chances and Marco Asensio and Marcelo hit the woodwork at 0-0.

Ronaldo volleyed home Gareth Bale's left-wing cross for his 20th goal in 10 club appearances.

But Antoine Griezmann equalised on the rebound after Vitolo's shot was saved by Keylor Navas.

The result keeps second-placed Atletico four points above Real - but 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Leganes 3-1 on Saturday.

Ronaldo was surprisingly replaced by Karim Benzema for the final 26 minutes, perhaps with Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Juventus in mind.

Real won the first leg 3-0 in Turin, with Ronaldo scoring twice, including an excellent bicycle kick.

The Portuguese has now scored 26 goals in his past 14 games for Real and Portugal - and 40 for his club this season in 37 matches.

"We've got a lot of games and from time to time he has to rest," said Zidane. "He's clever and there are times when you have to rest. Nowadays he needs it and every time it does him good.

"I'm happy with the match and how we performed because we clearly deserved more. It was a shame we didn't get more from it but we could have even lost the game at the end."