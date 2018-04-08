Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 3-0 Hearts of Oak

Berekum Chelsea recorded their first win of the ongoing Ghana Premier League after thumping Hearts of Oak 3-0 in Week 5 at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Phobians travelled to Berekum with the aim of improving their record at the ground after winning just one of their nine visits.

However, the Blues had different ideas as they piled pressure on the Rainbow Club in the early minutes of the match, but were largely reduced to shooting from long range.

Hearts of Oak showed no sign of improving their form in the game as Chelsea kept probing for the opener but their efforts were thwarted by goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah.

The agile custodian frustrated the hosts with a plethora of brilliants on a countless number of occasions as referee Nathan Anafo brought the first half to a close.

But Chelsea dominance paid off in the second stanza as attacker Stephen Amankona needed just a minute to break the deadlock of the encounter with a beautiful low drive.

The Premier League giants had not answer to the host's high octane pressure and they conceded again against the round of play courtesy budding attacker Brimah Mohammed in the 75th minute.

The Blues looked frightening when attacking as they pushed the Phobians to their own half but could not add to their tally as goalkeeper Mensah kept them at bay.

Coach Henry Wellington had no antidote to the attacking threat of Chelsea as their manager Svestislav Tanasijevic was urging his charges to kill off the game, and just moments after the Serbian's antics on the touchline, Collins Ameyaw added to the Blues tally from the edge of the area.

Chelsea continued to dictate the pace of the match but the Phobians went for damage control as the game ended 3-0 in favour of the Blues.

It's the first time since 2003 that the Phobians have conceded three unanswered goals in the Ghana Premier League.

Chelsea maintained their 15th position on the log with four points after 5 rounds of games but with a game in hand while Hearts of Oak drop to 7th with seven points.

