Commonwealth Games: Ghana's Hor Halutie's 100m Qualification Time In Context

On Sunday morning, the teenage Hor Halutie qualified for the final of the women's 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

For her, the dash lasted just 11.46 seconds, and it is very likely she has no idea what kind of buzz she's created within her circles at the Games. In Ghana, the news is spreading, fast.

For a country that's not used to athletics success in the last many international tournaments, the excitement is understandable. But it's important to contextualize her semifinal finish, in order to keep expectations for the budding talent at an appreciable level.

First, the 19-year old qualified as one of two fastest losers. Halutie was in semifinal 3, in a field of eight athletes (see the main photo). Her start was shaky, but once she gained her rhythm, the sprinter flew past a Ugandan, a Cypriot, an English, and then a Nigerian opposition.

The alum of T.I Ahmaddiya Secondary finished third, behind Reyare Thomas (Trinidad and Tobago, second place in 11.36) and Christiana Williams (Jamaica, first in 11.22).

Halutie, therefore, had to wait for the fourth semifinal to be sure she made it to the final. Once she realised she had made it, she was ecstatic, because she had barely made it.

"I've been very, very lucky because I just got in as the last of the eight qualifiers, but I will take it!" she said.

In context, of all the eight finalists, she had the eighth best time. However, that does not mean she won't do well in the final, and she knows it, for the time she ran is not even the fastest she's ever done. Her best was a second faster, 11.45, during Heat 1 of the same event in Australia.

"Anything can happen in the final, and I just have to be focused. Some of the ladies here are also really good with excellent starts, but never say never," she said after the race.

The women's 100m final is on Monday at 11.50am, and Halutie will be the only African in the field of eight.

All the races are live in Ghana on SuperSport 11.