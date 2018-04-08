Division One League Zone I: BA United Fire Coach Ernest Akotua After Unity Stars Defeat At Home

BA United have parted ways with their head coach Ernest Akotua, the club have confirmed.

This was after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Unity Star FC at the Coronation Park.

The Sunyani-based side has now suffered three defeats and managed just one win.

BA United have struggled to stay afloat after the demotion from the Ghana Premier League in 2015.

