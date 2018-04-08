Christian Antwi-Adjei Fires Brace; Kwame Yeboah Hits One As Paderborn Thump Carl Zeiss Jena

Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei scored a brace and compatriot Kwame Yeboah got one as Paderborn routed Carl Zeiss Jena 6-0 in the German 3rd Liga on Saturday.

Antwi-Adjei gave the home side the opener in the 22nd minute before the 23-year-old doubled the advantage on 35 minutes.

His efforts were followed by a hat-trick from Sven Michel.

Five minutes from time, Yeboah netted the final goal for Paderborn.

He is on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com