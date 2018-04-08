Fatau Dauda’s Stunning Performance For Enyimba In Confederation Cup Makes Coach Aigbogun Proud

Enyimba FC coach Paul Aigbogun only had words of praise for his experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda after his side's 1-1 against Bidvest Wits of South Africa.

The Ghanaian made all the right headlines with two game-changing saves to ensure that the second leg set for Calabar later this month is in the hand of the Nigerians.

'There are times when goalkeepers determine the outcome of games and I think its time we start giving Dauda the credit he deserves,' Aigbogun said after the game

'He has been very good since coming here and I guess his performance today goes a long way to determine the king of a professional he is.'

The Ghanaian goalkeeper twice charged off his line to save dangerous situations and will be hoping that his teammates do their part in the second leg of the game.

FINAL: Bidvest Wits (Daine Klate 4') 1-1 Enyimba (Ibrahim Mustapha 5')

Enyimba Starting XI: Fatau Dauda, Andrew Abalogu, Nelson Ogbonnaya, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Benjamin Francis (Ernest Governor 61'), Dare Ojo, Austin Oladapo, Stanley Dimgba (Farouk Mohammed 68'), Abdulrahman Bashir, Chinonso Okonkwo, Ibrahim Mustapha.

Unused subs: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Uche John, Stephen Chukwude, Freedom Omofoman, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu.

Bidvest Wits Starting XI: Moeneeb Josephs, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Edwin Gyimah, Daine Klate (Lehlohonoho Majoro 79'), Eleazar Rodgers, Sandile Hlanti, Daylon Claasen, Thobani Mncwango (Gaspar Pelembe 46'), Reeve Frosler, Sifiso Myeni (Vincent Pule 46')

Unused subs: Kyle Peters, Nkosinathi Ntshangase, Thabang Monare, Keegan Ritchie.

Yellow cards: Daylon Claasen, Reeve Frosler (BID); Abdulrahman Bashir, Nelson Ogbonnaya (ENY)

