Bayern Munich Wrap Up Sixth German Title In a Row

Bayern Munich came from behind to wrap up their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win over Augsburg.

Jupp Heynckes’ side picked up the Bavarian derby win they needed to become champions with five games to spare.

They had trailed through Niklas Sule’s own goal but Corentin Tolisso and James Rodriguez set them on their way towards a 28th German championship.

Arjen Robben converted Rodriguez’s cut-back and Sandro Wagner headed a fourth.

Treble-chasing Bayern rested a host of players with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla in mind. Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Thiago, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez were all on the bench.

They had looked in trouble when Sven Ulreich’s parried save hit Sule and flew into their own net. But Tolisso headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross and Rodriguez then smashed home from close range.

Robben’s powerful third – his 95th Bundesliga goal – confirmed the victory – and Wagner completed the rout late on.