WALK ALONE... George Afriyie Loses Black Stars Management Committee Chairmanship After Declaring GFA Presidential Ambition

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has fired his Vice President, George Afriyie as Chairman of the Ghana Black Stars Management Committee after declaring his intentions to contest him for the GFA Presidency.

Owner and Financier of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfried Osei Kwaku and Eddie Doku, who is the Referees Appointment Committee has been appointed as the new Chairman and Vice respectively.

George Afriyie chaired the Committee and was assisted by Osei Kweku Palmer.

Nyantakyi, who is the CAF 1st vice president is on record to have dealt with any person within the GFA challenge his authority or share a contrary opinion.

The Wa All Stars owner who has been President of the Ghana FA for 13 years is believed to be planning to rescind his decision and contest the GFA President for a 5th term.

Afriyie, who declared his intentions to contest the GFA Presidency last month, has been continuously lambasted by members of the GFA Executive Committee and labelled him a betrayer.

Osei Kwaku who was banish by the Ghana FA not to talk on radio after revealing that the country's football governing body has been paying an indemnity and unclassified payment to referees to aid in qualifying for World Cup and now the new Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Stars, was on radio to slam George Afriyie for declaring his intentions to contest for the Ghana FA presidency elections in 2019.

However, he’s is largely unpopular within Ghanaian football circles with allegations of corruption and mismanagement.