Sharani Zuberu Named Dreams FC Player Of The Month

Dreams FC have named striker Sharani Zuberu as the club's player of the month of March.

Zuberu has been the live-wire for the Dawu-based side, scoring two in four games and winning two most valuable player awards.

The budding forward's performances have earned him a call-up into the national under-20 team the Black Satellites.

He has also been nominated for the Ghana Premier League player for the month of March, where he competes with WAFA's Aminu Mohammed and Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

