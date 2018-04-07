Startimes Raises Bar With 4 LIVE Matches For The First Time In Ghana Premier League Coverage

Ghana Premier League broadcast rights owners StarTimes have raised the bar, doubling their momentum with the telecast of LIVE matches as the league hits week five.

For the first time in their LIVE coverage of matches, StarTimes will be telecasting 4 matches from the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi this weekend - two each on Saturday and Sunday.

Television exposure has been credited for the growth of several leagues across the globe and this is the attempt by rights holders StarTimes to offer a similar path for the game in Ghana.

The biggest game of the week will be Sunday's clash between home side - AshGold vs Asante Kotoko - with the game scheduled to kick off at Len Clay Stadium at 3pm.

But before the epic encounter, Saturday's match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Bechem United will set the pace at 3pm before the clash between Wa All Stars take on Elmina Sharks at 6pm.

Sunday's clash between The Miners and the Porcupine Warriors at 3pm will set the pace before newly promoted side Techiman Eleven Wonders take on Liberty Professionals.

All matches will be LIVE on TV.

The doubleheader to be played at the Len Clay Stadium is part of the strategy adopted by StarTimes to get more matches of Ghana's top-flight on television.

The move will drive more audiences to the game, offer more marketing opportunities to existing sponsors while attracting potential sponsors.

This will also give the players the chance to showcase their talent and increase their marketability with big audiences watching from various parts of the country.

The Ghana FA has put the game into overdrive with a raft of new measures calculated to increase the popularity and allure of the game.

These measures are seen as the attempt to fend off the growing threat of foreign football on television in the country which has been fingered as a key factor in the ebbing of audiences for the local game.

