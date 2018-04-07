'Madrid Derby Is Just Another Game' - Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is not playing into the hype surrounding Sunday's Madrid derby against Real Madrid, insisting that they are not doing anything special for the game.

The Rojiblancos will go into the game with bags full of confidence after beating Sporting Lisbon 2-0 on Thursday in the Europa League.

However, the white half of Madrid will be soaring with much higher confidence following their impressive showing in Italy where they inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

And several pundits have tipped the Los Blancos to emerge winners following their six-match winning streak.

However, Partey insists they are not doing anything special for the game but says they will need to play a perfect match to edge their city rivals.

'We are not doing anything special for the game. We are just training hard for this match and we hope to have a better game. We have to do our work well and play a complete game.'

Atletico Madrid occupies 2nd spot with 67 points while Real Madrid are just in the 3rd position with 63 points after 30 games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com