Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak

Amassing only a point from a possible nine after three matches in the premier league this season is the worst start by Berekum Chelsea since joining the top-flight in 2008/2009.

The Blues seek to get their campaign back on track with a win on Sunday but they have to overcome the rejuvenated Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park in a dicey duel.

They lie 15th on the league table as they remain to be one of the only two teams without a win in the Premiership this term.

The 2011 champions are coming into this weekend's fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Wa All Stars last Sunday in Wa.

The Blues needed a last-minute strike from winger Stephen Amankona before they could prevent a loss in their first home game of the season two weeks ago.

Serbian gaffer Svestislav Tanasijevic has all of his players available for the all-important game on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak did suffer a setback a fortnight back when they lost 3-1 at home to Ashanti Gold SC but have been largely solid in their last two games to launch a comeback.

Their last away fixture saw them whip Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium followed by 1-0 win against Dreams FC at home last weekend.

The two straight victories have taken them to the 3rd place with seven points.

The resurrection by the Phobians has seen their trainer Henry Wellington earn a nomination for the best Ghana Premier League coach of March award.

A morale booster ahead of their trip to the Brong Ahafo region on the weekend for the crucial clash with the Blues.

The return of Patrick Razak to full fitness has seen him score in back to back games.

His efforts will be very much vital if the Phobians are to win on Sunday.

2017 FA Cup most valuable player Winful Cobbina is expected back after missing the last two fixtures with an injury.

Samudeen Ibrahim and Inusah Musa's recovery from injury has handed the Phobians a huge boost ahead of the game.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 18

Berekum Chelsea wins = 7

Drawn matches = 4

Hearts of Oak wins = 7

~Berekum Chelsea have recorded just one win in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L4)

~Hearts of Oak have managed only three victories in their last nine fixtures in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L3)

~Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last twenty-three home matches in the premier league.

(W17 D6 L0)

~Hearts of Oak have just two wins out of their last seven away games in the premiership.

(W2 D2 L3)

~Berekum Chelsea have beaten Hearts of Oak only once in their last five premier league encounters.

(W1 D0 L4)

~Hearts of Oak have won only one of their nine visits to Berekum Chelsea in the premier league.

(W1 D1 L7)

~Berekum Chelsea have conceded just one goal in their last five home fixtures in the premiership.

~Hearts of Oak have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their last seven away games in the premier league.

