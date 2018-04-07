Immigration Personnel Stretch Muscles

Immigration personnel stationed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA Command) early this week embarked on a 5km fitness walk along the Adentan-Dodowa road in Accra.

As early as 5am, the personnel all dressed in their branded tracksuits assembled in front of the Adentan District Police Station in readiness for the exercise which was under the theme “Walking for Health, Helping the Needy.”

Amidst cheers and the usual security prowess and pageantry, the troops move briskly along the dusty highway heading for their final destination (Christ Faith Forster Home) located at Frafraha in the Adentan Municipal assembly.

At the Forster Home, the group was taken through nearly an hour's intensive aerobic sessions.

The Command also hosted a get-together after the session with the inmates and also made donations of cash and assorted items to the Forster Home.

The items include quantities of rice, boxes of vegetable oil, toilet rolls, fresh vegetables, eggs, tins of milk, bar and powdered soap.

The Commander, DCOI Eric Afari revealed that the items were worth GH¢6000 with a cash donation of GH¢4000.

According to him, the donation which forms part of the command's corporate social responsibility was raised through voluntary contributions by personnel.

Mr Kophy Adu Boahene, Director/ Chairman of the Governing Board of the Foster Home, was highly impressed by the donation and asked for God's blessings for the donors. He disclosed that the Home started operating in 1972 and currently has an enrolment of forty (40) inmates.