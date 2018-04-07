Uncle T United In Lions Den

Inform Uncle T United FC's winning streak has come under severe test when they visit Accra Lions at the Tema Park today.

Already, they have achieved a hundred percent record; winning three games on a run in the Division One Zone two league.

The Prampram-based side's challenge appears to be the artificial turf which the home side are conversant with.

But club president Isaac Tetteh believes his side are up to the task to maintain their unbeaten run.

He said in a telephone interview “Certainly it will be a tough game, the technical team is aware, the players know and they have as result psyched themselves to the task.

“We know the turf will be a challenge but having played on it a couple of times gives us an idea as to how to approach the game.

“As I keep saying, we won't underrate any team, and Accra Lions are one of the teams we respect in our Zone.”

Uncle T United are sitting on the summit with nine points from three games, having beaten Young Wise, Vision FC and Krystal Palace, 2-1, 1-0 and 2-1 respectively.