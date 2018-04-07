Fatau Dauda In Action As Enyimba Hold Edwin Gyimah's Bidvest Wits

modernghana logo

35 minutes ago

Ghanasoccernet.com
Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda played the entire duration as Enyimba earned a 1-1 with Bidvest Wits who had Edwin Gyimah in their starting line-up on Friday in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off first leg.

Wits took an early lead after a defensive error brought in Daine Klate, who obliged with an easy tap-in at the back post.

The response from the Nigerians was instant, with Ibrahim Mustapha slotting coolly past a hapless Josephs from an in-swinging delivery.

The return leg will be in Aba in a fortnight time.
Teams:
Wits: Josephs, Gyimah, Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Klate, Rodgers, Hlanti, Claasen, Mncwango, Frosler, Myeni

Enyimba: Dauda, Francis, Bashir, Abalogu, Dimgba, Oladuntoye, Ojo, Mustapha, Okonkwo, Ogbonnaya, Oladapo.

