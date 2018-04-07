Match Preview: Dreams FC vs Karela United

Dreams FC will be hoping to bounce back from their first defeat of the campaign to Hearts of Oak last weekend when they host fellow newcomers Karela United FC at the Dawu park this Sunday.

The Believers will be recording three home victories in a row for the second time in the history of the elite division by beating the team from Nzema Aiyinase.

Despite losing their last fixture, their start in the premiership is regarded a good one as returnees.

They have seven points so far in the competition and are trailing the leaders by just three points.

Zuberu Sharani has been the man to get all six points from their two home games this term for the Believers as he scored the only goals in the back to back home wins.

The talented forward is a nominee for the best player of the month of March award.

James Wiafe has started gym work on the road to full recovery. He remains out this weekend's game.

Captain and playmaker Leonard Owusu is also on the sidelines with an injury.

Karela United FC's empathic win last weekend was met with relief because it ended a 3 game winless streak and there was a real danger the team was bound to struggle.

But the win eased tensions on the head coach Johnson Smith and the club will feel that another 3 points could be a possibility when they travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.

The newbies pummeled Ebusua Dwarfs with a 3-0 scoreline at the CAM park in Nzema Aiyinase to record their first victory of the campaign.

The Pride and Passion team have four points currently.

Failing to pick at least from Sunday's game could see go down on the log to the unwanted zone.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour has still not recovered fully from his injury to be able to mark his debut for the newcomers.

Godfred Saka is also out of this clash with an injury he suffered in their 1-1 stalemate at home with Eleven Wonders FC.

Emmanuel Ocran is also not available for selection on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Dreams FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Karela United FC wins = 0

~Dreams FC have just two victories in their last eight fixtures in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L4)

~Karela United FC have managed a single victory in the four games played in the premiership as newcomers.

(W1 D1 L2)

~Dreams FC have suffered just two losses in their last thirteen home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D4 L2)

~Karela United FC have lost all of their two away games in the premier league conceding just a goal in each.

(W0 D0 L2)

~This fixture is first ever meeting between Dreams FC and Karela United FC in the top-flight.

~It is also the maiden travel to Dreams FC by Karela United FC in the history of the premier league.

~Dreams FC have been able to keep five clean sheets out of their last nine home matches in the premiership.

~Karela United FC are yet to keep a clean sheet at away in the league. They conceded in all of the two away games honoured.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com