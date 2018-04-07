Wa All Stars brought their campaign back on track after recording their first victory of the season last weekend. They beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Malik...
Match Preview: Wa All Stars vs Elmina Sharks
Wa All Stars brought their campaign back on track after recording their first victory of the season last weekend.
They beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Malik Jabir park in Wa.
The Northern Blues are hopeful of making it two wins in a row when they play as hosts to Elmina Sharks FC at the Len Clay stadium this Saturday after their venue was moved for a live TV broadcast.
Sarfo Castro has been appointed the new head coach of the Northerners replacing Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari who was asked to step aside last week.
He leads the team for the first time in Saturday's fixture.
Castro has a full-strength squad to travel to Obuasi this weekend's league game.
David Abagna Sandan has his head on the high ahead of the game after being named Most Promising Star in the 2017 FA Cup awards last Wednesday.
Elmina Sharks FC are making a journey to Obuasi with some gained confidence following their 2-0 win against WAFA SC at the Babayara stadium last Saturday.
The win over the Academy boys was the first for the "Botweaku Mba" this campaign after losing and drawing their previous two matches.
The Sea Animals are optimistic about making their last season dominance over the Northern Blues count on Saturday evening.
They beat them 2-0 in Elmina and held them to a 1-1 draw at Wa on their maiden campaign in the top-flight.
With the exception of keeper Joseph Essam, who suffered a serious on an opening day, tactician Yaw Acheampong has all other players available for the game on the weekend.
Richard Attah with two clean sheets in his two appearances this season is expected to keep his place as the number one for Saturday's fixture.
MATCH FACTS
Head To Head
Total league meetings = 2
Wa All Stars wins = 0
Drawn matches = 1
Elmina Sharks FC wins = 1
(W1 D1 L3)
(W2 D1 L3)
(W7 D3 L0)
(W3 D0 L3)
