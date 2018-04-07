McGregor Bailed After Being Charged With Assault By NYPD

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has appeared in court and been released on bail after being charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The Irishman's case was heard at Brooklyn Criminal Court, with bail set for $50,000 (£35,500).

The former two-weight champion has not yet entered a plea and his next hearing is on 14 June.

He was charged by New York City Police Department (NYPD) after an incident at a UFC media day.

McGregor was one of a group alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the Ultimate Fighting Championship said.

He turned himself into police custody at 21:00 local time on Thursday (02:00 BST on Friday).

The incident occurred at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where the UFC had gathered to promote Saturday's show, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

Holloway was later ruled out of the fight because he was medically unstable.

McGregor, 29, was with fellow fighter Artem Lobov, who was due to fight featherweight Alex Caceres.â€‹

McGregor appeared at Brooklyn Criminal Court alongside his lawyer Jim Walden (right)

The UFC says McGregor and Lobov - accompanied by more than a "dozen individuals" - attacked the bus.

Footage appears to show McGregor throwing a trolley at the bus - smashing a window - followed by further altercations.

UFC says two fighters were injured and have been withdrawn from Saturday's undercard.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa received several facial cuts, while flyweight Ray Borg suffered an eye injury.

Lobov has also been removed from the bill, due to his alleged involvement.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow," the UFC said.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August 2017, has not fought in the UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Before Thursday's incident, he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title for being inactive, with the winner of Nurmagomedov-Holloway taking the belt.