Russia 2018: Referees To Pocket €60k Each

FIFA top referees at this year’s World Cup are expected to earn close to 60,000 Euros in Russia according to local media reports.

According to Brazilian portal, UOL Esporte, renowned referees like German’s Felix Brych, Cuneyt Cakir from Turkey and Nestor Pitana from Argentina have been placed on a fixed salary of 57,000 Euros.

They will also get a bonus of 2,500 Euros per a match, whiles assistant referees will have a fixed pay of 20,000 Euros with a bonus of 1,600 per a game.

In Brazil 2014, the top centre referees got around 40,000 Euros each, an improvement on the 28,500 Euros they received four years earlier in South Africa.