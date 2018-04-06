Barcelona has been charged by UEFA over an incident during their Champions League quarter-final clash with Roma at the Nou Camp. European football’s g...
UEFA Charges Barcelona
Barcelona has been charged by UEFA over an incident during their Champions League quarter-final clash with Roma at the Nou Camp.
European football’s governing body has charged the club with an alleged breach of Article 16 (2) which deals with objects being thrown inside the stadium.
The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31, the same day as their enquiry into the trouble before Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City.