Clash Of The Warriors – Cabic Promotions Promise To Entertain Boxing Fans

Cabic Promotions have promised to give boxing fans a special package at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, April 7, 2018, with their maiden international programme.

Speaking at the weigh-in of Friday, Mr. Ivan Bruce – Cudjoe said apart from the boxers who have promised to dish out a great show, there are musicians coming up to spice the event and he named Hiplife stars like TicTac, Choirmaster of Praye fame and sensational Efe Keyz who will perform tomorrow night at the boxing show to add excitement and entertainment to the fight action.

“At Cabic Promotions, we set the pace for others to follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, the boxers for the main bout with the WBO Africa title belt at stake all urged their fans to come on time.

While Frank Dodzie insists on taking out Patrick Allotey in round three, the latter says he may end the fight even before the third round.

Patrick Allotey, a former SWAG Boxer of the year said his time has come to shine and he will make his fans happy.

Dodzi who was the first boxer to step on the scales weighed 152Ibs. Allotey came in at the heavier as he tipped the scales at 153Ibs.

Dodzi said, “I’m ready to rumble with Patrick Allotey, I want the fans to come early and I will definitely stop him round in three.”

Allotey in replying Dodzi intimated that the later don’t have the requisite power knock him out.

“Frank Dodzi is entitled to his opinion but what I can say is looking at him [Dodzi] he doesn't have the power to stop me. I will teach him a boxing lesson in the ring. I want to make Cabic Promotions happy because they have invested in me.”

“I’m confident I will win the belt and there is no way Dodzi will stop me from achieving that feat.”

Ellis Quaye, a director of Cabic announced that there are ten fights coming up with

sensational Emmanuel Quaye facing John Koudaha.

Others on the bill are Sherrif Quaye, Peter Rikkets, Issifu Sulley, Mike Tagoe, Felix Okine, Solomon Martey and Dan Aduku.

All the boxers are eager to impress the promoters and the WBO officials in Ghana to get more opportunities.