Karim Zito Optimistic Of Beating Karela FC

Manager Abdul Karim Zito says the game against Karela FC will be a definite win for him and his charges.

Dreams FC will make a return to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu for the first time since Matchday 1 on Sunday to face fellow promoted side, Karela FC in a matchday 5 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Dreams Media ahead of the game, Manager Zito notes that this being a home game means the match can only go to the home side, unlike away games where he sees them as open for all.

“When I played against Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea, my chart told me it was everybody’s game meaning I did not have a point there but I could force and get a point but with home matches, it is different. The game only goes to Dreams FC.”

He further spoke about what his side intends to do in the game on Sunday.

“The plan against Karela is simple and that is to do everything possible to beat them because we want to make the Theatre of Dreams a fortress so that teams who come there never think of 3 points.”

There has been some needed improvement in the club’s injury woes as two first-team players recovered to join the squad for the game against Hearts of Oak but despite that, Manager Zito says there won’t be any major changes to the squad.

“We are still faced with some injury challenges and I am yet to be told if anyone else will be available although two of them returned against Hearts of Oak but there could possibly be 2 changes made.”

The goals have not really been flowing so far but according to Manager Zito, he has no problems with that and promises more goals in the subsequent matches.

“I don’t have problems with so many goals. 1-0 is a win and 2-0 is also a win although 2-0 is a bigger winning margin. We will do our best to use what we have now to get what we want but I promise you that after the 5th round, the goals will flow.”