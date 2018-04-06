REVEALED: Nyantakyi Makes U-TURN To Contest 2019 GFA Election

Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi is likely to contest for the 2019 elections. Ghana Sports checks reveal the CAF vice President has rescinded his decision not to stand for another term.

Investigations done by Ghana Sports indicate the FIFA council member has been in contact with some executive committee members to lobby for him to run for another term.

Kwesi Nyantakyi declared his intention not to contest for the Presidency in 2019 after his long reign. The legal practitioner has been in office as the President of the Nation’s football governing body since 2005 when he took over from Dr Nyarho Tamaklo.

Already his vice George Afriyie has confirmed he will contest for the Ghana Football Association Presidency.

Dreams FC owner and chairman of the MTN FA Cup committee Kurt Okraku is also said to be interested in the top position.

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe has also not ruled himself out of the race.

Many have called for Nyantakyi to vacate the seat having been in office for the past 13 years making him the longest-serving FA President.