Baffoe Picks 10th Position In Weightlifting

Ruth Baffoe, Ghana's medal hopeful at the ongoing XXI Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, placed 10th in the women's 53kg weightlifting finals at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre, on Friday morning.

She has therefore missed out of an opportunity to grab a medal for Team Ghana.

The 23-year old weightlifter, however, recorded a personal best of a third snatch lift of 77kg.

Speaking to the press after the finals, she said 'I was so excited, I made a personal best. Four years ago in Glasgow (2014 Commonwealth Games) I did a 71kg snatch so it's a 6kg improvement'.