ATU Organises Maiden Inter Halls Sports Festival

The Accra Technical University (ATU) has organised the maiden edition of an Inter Halls Sports Festival at the school's premises on Thursday, April 05 to Friday, April 06.

The two-day event which was opened with a colourful ceremony on Thursday, saw all four Halls competing in six sporting disciplines.

The Halls - Hall One, Hall Two, Hall Three and Hall Four would battle for glory in Volleyball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Basket Ball, Hand Ball and Cross Country Race.

Addressing the gathering at the opening the ceremony, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Edmund Ameko said, the games was an important exercise for the school as they prepare to host the GABSA games next year.

Prof. Ameko urged the competing athletes to give their best and compete in the spirit of the game.

He noted that ATU was committed to promoting sports and assured the athletes of the school administration's support for them.

Mr Michael Okae-Adow, Dean of Students said games of these nature were necessary for the welfare of the students on campus.

He said it was an attempt to make the students enjoy campus life as they think about their academic aspect.

Mr Okae-Adow who also doubles as the Deputy Chairman of the Sports Committee added that the games was not only for the fun, but it was an avenue for the Sports Directors to select athletes into the school team.

He said the school wanted to prepare fervently for their first ever Inter-University Games hence the seriousness they are attaching to this sports festival.

'Since the school was converted to a University, this is the first time we are doing a thing like this. We want to get the best out of the students ahead of the Inter-University Games,' he said.

'This is the platform for us to select the best students for the Inter-University Games. We are doing it to exercise ourselves, go out of stress, celebrate but the main aim is that we want to use this as a platform to select students for university games,' he stated.

The games which begun with a basketball game between Hall 2 and Hall 3 would continue on Friday, April 06 when the winners would be decided.

Winners would be rewarded with trophies as well as other interesting prizes.