2018 CONFED CUP... 'We Want To Finish Off Fosa Juniors Tie In Dormaa'- Aduana Stars PRO

Communications Director of Aduana Stars Dennis Asamoah says his outfit are eager to finish their two-legged tie against Fosa Juniors in the CAF Confederation Cup eliminator in the first leg at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

The Fire Boys will play the Malagasy FA Cup holders in the first leg of the CAF's second-tier club competition on Sunday, April 8 in Dormaa.

The Ghana Premier League champions will go into the game brimming with confidence following their 6-0 walloping of Inter Allies in Week 4 of the Ghana league last Sunday.

Dennis Asamoah, who is the Club's spokesman, has stated that his outfit are well prepared to finish off their opponents in the first leg at home - referring to their slender victory over Algerian side ES Setif in the first leg of the CAF Champions League eliminator at the Dormaa, which cost them dearly in the return encounter in Algeria, as they exited the competition after losing 4-0.

"We are still preparing for the game. Yesterday we played a preparatory match against Nea Salamina so we couldn't train. The boys are poised to do pick the sole ticket and the morale in camp is very encouraging," Asamoah told Happy FM.

"The heavy win over Inter Allies has brought some kind of belief in the team, and Nana Osadeayo Agymang Badu has also done all he could to motivate the players ahead of the match, so I can say we are good to go on Sunday."

"Last season we wanted to qualify for the money zone in the competition but we failed and this season we want to rewrite the script by achieving that aim.

"In the aftermath of the Setif game, all our supporters were disappointed by the scoreline so this time around we are going to score many goals to make the second leg a mere formality."

