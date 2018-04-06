Mampong Lifts Soloku Super Cup

Mampong community posted a 3-0 win over their Obuasi counterparts in the final of the Soluku Super Cup in Kumasi over the weekend.

And for their stellar showing, they received a special cash prize and Soluku products.

Sales Manager, Kasapreko, Justice Arhin mentioned that the soccer competition was to promote healthy sportsmanship and responsible behaviour among the youth in the selected community.

Emmanuel Olabode Williams, CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus, who is also the national youth coordinator for the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said “It's been successful and we must commend our sponsors, Kasapreko, producers of Soloku Bitters for making this community games possible.

“We started a month ago, where we picked the teams after qualifying from the various community gala competitions.”

It was Techiman that placed third with the best player award going to Salifu Kadri from Obuasi in a competition put together by Dream Land Sports Plus.