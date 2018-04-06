Napoli Chasing €10 Million Rated FC Zurich Striker Raphael Dwamena

Italian giants Napoli are reported to be interested in Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena.

But the Partenopei face competition from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and English Premier League side Hove and Albion.

The 22-year-old will cost Napoli €10 if they are serious about bringing him to the Stadio San Paolo

Dwamena has scored six goals in 23 Swiss Super League matches this season.

