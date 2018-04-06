According to Footballmadeinghana.com, Guinean champions FC Horoya have held talks with Dreams FC over the transfer of defender Godfred Asante. Report says o...
FC Horoya Open Talks With Dreams FC Over Godfred Asante Signing
According to Footballmadeinghana.com, Guinean champions FC Horoya have held talks with Dreams FC over the transfer of defender Godfred Asante.
Report says officials of the Guinean side are in Ghana to conclude negotiations.
Asante plays as a centre-back and in defensive midfield.
He has previously featured for Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.