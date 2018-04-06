Baby Jet Airlines To Commence Operation Soon

Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines will commence operation in Ghana very soon.

The Black Stars skipper have completed the necessary documentation and they are ready to hit the ground running.

Baby Jet Airlines secured their Air Carrier License last year.

Baby Jet Airlines will be one of Gyan’s companies, after Baby Jet Promotions, Paradise Pack, etc.

Baby Jet Airlines thus becomes the third local airline when it eventually rolls out.