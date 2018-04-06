Freshpak Women's League Sponsorship Will Lessen GFA Burden - Nyantakyi

The Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi says FreshPak Products National Women’s League (NWL) sponsorship will lessen the burden on the association to finance women’s football in the country.

Nyantakyi is happy to have FreshPak on board as new headline sponsor for the league. According to him, the GFA spends more than GHC600,000 on the league and other women’s competitions every year and his outfit will benefit from the latest sponsorship package.

“We spend more than GHC600,000 every year in women’s football without getting any returns but with this money [GHC500,000] coming in for two years which means GHC250,000 each year, it will reduce a lot of deficit in the running of women’s football,” he told media at the launch of league, Wednesday.

The CAF Vice President went on to challenge all stakeholders to support the women’s football and give it the needed attention.

“I’m urging all Ghanaians to support women’s football just like they’re doing for the men. We’re hopeful that women’s football will have strong and firm grounds someday like the men’s,” he said.

FreshPak is a subsidiary of the Groupe Nduom and will be investing GhC500,000 into the NWL for a period of two years.