45 minutes ago | Sports News

Berekum Chelsea-Elmina Sharks Outstanding Match To Be Cleared On April 25

The Premier League Board has confirmed the outstanding match between Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks will now be played on Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

The Week III fixture was originally fixed for 27 March 2018 but had to be postponed due to the unavailability of the Golden City Park.

The Berekum Municipal Assembly rented the facility out to the Church of Pentecost for an Easter convention.

