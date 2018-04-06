Samudeen Ibrahim Takes Dig At Saddick Adams Over FA Cup MVP Award Rant

Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has added his voice to the ongoing debate over the voting of Winful Cobbina as the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player insisting that his team-mate fully deserved the gong.

In the aftermath of the 2016/17 MTN Cup awards ceremony at the MPlaza Hotel on Wednesday night, Adams expressed his disappointment at the organizers over their decision to award the gong to Cobbina, claiming that he deserved the accolade more than his Hearts of Oak rival.

Adams' comments did not go down well with Cobbina, who launched a scathing tirade at the Asante Kotoko striker and insisted that he's far better than him.

"I don't normally talk about such things because we're colleagues but he shouldn't compare himself to me. I deserved the accolade and the organizers gave it to me,' Cobbina stated on Zylofon FM.

"He should forget about the MTN FA Cup trophy that his club won. With the performance, I was better than him and he can't compare himself to me.

"If my performance was poor in the entire competition... I don't think I could have earned a nomination."

"It was fair...I knew I was going to clinch the Best Player of the Year award because I helped Hearts of Oak to reach the grand finale of the competition and also won three Man of the Match."

And adding fuel to the latest banter, Samudeen Ibrahim took to his Facebook page to wade into the debate and lavished praises on his team-mate, saying that his performance last season was above every player in the competition.

Read Samudeen's statement below:

WINFUL KWAKU COBBINAH THE ONE AND ONLY LIFE WIRE IN GHANA FOOTBALL, YOUR TALENT AND HARD WORKING THROUGHOUT LAST SEASON HAS EARNED YOU A MUCH DESERVING AWARD, SOMEONE MIGHT THINK YOU DONT DESERVE IT, FORGETTING THAT IT'S NOT NECESSARY TO WIN AN MVP BECAUSE YOU'VE SCORED A GOAL, BUH THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS THAT YOU WENT YOU SAW AND MY GUY YOU'VE BROUGHT IT HOME, GOD BLESS YOUR TALENT AND KEEP YOU SAFE FOR US IN THIS SEASON AND THE SEASONS AHEAD TILL WE ALL FLY LIKE A KYTE, MUCH LOVE MY GUY..

The rift has ratcheted up the tension between the two Ghanaian giants as the clash in the Ghana Premier League impending clash in the 10th week of the top-flight.

Already people are tipping Hearts for a victory and if you are planning on placing a bet or two, some useful betting tips can be found on Top Football Tipster.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com