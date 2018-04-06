Hearts of Oak Striker Selasie Bakai Blessing Auditions For Ghana U20 Place

Hearts of Oak striker Selassie Bakai Blessing has been handed an invitation to audition for a place in the next Ghana U20 squad.

The 17-year-old joined the Black Satellites' residential camping at the Prampram Ghanaman School of Excellence during the week.

Head coach Jimmy Cobblah wants to assess the youngster to see if he has the attributes to feature in the team.

Blessing, promoted from Hearts of Oak's youth team, has featured in four Ghana Premier League matches- two starts and two substitute appearances.

