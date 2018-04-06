Ghana Defender Rashid Sumaila Excels For Al Qadsia On Injury Return Against Al Nasr

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila was impregnable for Al Qadsia in their goalless draw with Al Nasr in the Kuwaiti top flight league Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium on Thursday.

The experienced Ghanaian guardsman suffered an injury some few weeks ago which ruled him out the Yellow Castle league games.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns ace returned to the team 18-man squad in their 2-1 win over Al Salmiyah over the weekend but warmed the bench.

However, the 25-year-old returned to the side's starting line-up against Al Nasr and exhibited the performance which he has shown over the course of the season.

He enjoyed full throttle of the game likewise former Hearts of Oak captain Robin Gnagne, who was also a stalwart at the back for the visitors.

Al Qadsia sits the second position in the standings with 27 points, 10 adrift of league leaders Al Kuwaiti after 17 rounds of matches.

