2018 CONFED CUP... Fosa Juniors Agree To Play Aduana Stars In Dormaa After Meeting With Ghana FA

Fosa Juniors coach Bob Kootwijk has disclosed that they have agreed to play Aduana Stars in Dormaa after having a dialogue with the Ghana Football Association on Thursday.

The Malagasy FA Cup holders gave an indication that they will not play the CAF Confederation Cup eliminator game with Aduana Stars at the Dormaa Park, citing CAF's regulation that maintains that, if the venue for a game is more 200 km away from the capital, the match will be played in the capital.

However, the side's Dutch coach Bob Kootwijk has revealed that have had a change of mind after meeting with the hierarchy of the Ghana FA and Aduana Stars on Thursday to find a common ground.

"We met with the GFA and Aduana officials today and all parties have agreed to play the match on Sunday at Dormaa because Aduana stars will airlift us from Accra to Sunyani and then by bus to Dormaa. This was reached in a meeting on Thursday afternoon," coach Kootwijk disclosed to Oyerepa FM.

"Anything less than this, we are not playing the match. Same will be done after the match, we have asked the GFA to issue a statement to this effect."

The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

