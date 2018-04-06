Europa League Wrap: Arsenal, Atletico And Lazio Earn Advantage

Alexandre Lacazette, making his first start since January, and Aaron Ramsey netted doubles as Arsenal strolled to a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in their Europa League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey scored two goals each as the Gunners hit four in 26 minutes before half-time.

Arsenal were unable to add to their tally in the second half but they will head to Russia's capital for the second leg next Thursday with a commanding lead.

Koke's goal after 23 seconds set Europa League favourites Atletico Madrid on their way to a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa took advantage of a defensive mistake second into the game to set Koke up.

And Antoine Griezmann added a second after taking advantage of another Sporting error.

Lazio took a big step towards the semi-finals with a dramatic 4-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg, whose 19-game unbeaten run in Europe - and 36-match streak without losing in all competitions - came to an end.

The hosts led after eight minutes through captain Senad Lulic, but Valon Berisha equalised with a penalty.

Marco Parolo backheeled the Serie A side back into the lead before Takumi Minamino levelled seconds after coming off the bench.

But Felipe Anderson and Ciro Immobile, who has now scored 37 goals this season, put Lazio in control of the tie.

Timo Werner scored the only goal as RB Leipzig beat Marseille 1-0 in a close first leg.

