Eleven Wonders CEO Descends Heavily On Referee Ghansah, Nantiere Over Poor Officiating In Kotoko Loss

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin has descended heavily on referee Wiseman Ghansah and his assistant, Eric Nantiere over their disappointing officiating in his outfit's 1-0 loss against Asante Kotoko in Week 4 of the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

The Techiman-based side tasted their first loss of the season when Asante Kotoko inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Asante Kotoko shot into the lead in the dying embers of the game through Jordan Opoku but the Techiman-based side thought they had restored parity after they scored what seemed like a legitimate goal moments after conceding.

However, Wiseman Ghansah and his assistant line 1, Eric Nantiere controversially overruled the goal as Asante Kotoko took home the maximum points.

"It's time we must tell the referees that all the sixteen teams must be treated equally and that notion that some of the big clubs must win at all cost should come to an end," Arhin declared on Happy FM.

"On any good day, a team that deserves to win must win and you need to apply the rules. Referee Wiseman Ghansah and his assistant Eric Natiere to me, they deserve to render an apology to us because I still don't understand why they disallowed that goal, that goal should have stood, they are a disgrace to refereeing."

Eleven Wonders will hope to return to winning ways when they welcome Liberty Professionals to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, April 8.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com