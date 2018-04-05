Don't Compare Yourself To Me - Winful Cobbinah To Saddick Adams

Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo, Winful Cobbinah has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams insisting he shouldn't compare himself to him.

This comes after Saddick Adams speaking to the press indicated that the Hearts of Oak midfielder does not deserve to win the 2017 MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player which was held at the MPlaza hotel on Wednesday night.

But according to the 2017 WAFU winning player, his splendid performance in the 2017 MTN FA Cup earned him the prestigious award on Wednesday night.

"I don't normally talk about such things because we're colleagues but he shouldn't compare himself to me. I deserved the accolade and the organizers gave it to me," he told Zylofon FM.

"He should forget about the MTN FA Cup trophy that his club won. With the performance, I was better than him and he can't compare himself to me.

"If my performance was poor in the entire competition... I don't think I could have earned a nomination.

"It was fair...I knew I was going to clinch the Best Player of the Year award because I helped Hearts of Oak to reach the grand finale of the competition and also won three Man of the Match."