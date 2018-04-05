Medeama, Aduana Stars Matchday Five Fixture Postponed

The Premier League Board have postponed the matchday five fixture between Medeama SC and Aduana Stars.

The clash was scheduled to come off this weekend at the Takwa T&A Park.

This comes as a result of Aduana Stars upcoming CAF Confederation Cup playoff match against Malagasy side Fosa Juniors.

The Ghanaian Champions will welcome their counterparts to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in the first leg.

Aduana Stars found themselves in the CAF Confederation Cup after exiting the CAF Champions League following defeat to Algerian Club ES Setif.