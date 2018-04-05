modernghana logo

42 minutes ago | Football News

Medeama, Aduana Stars Matchday Five Fixture Postponed

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Premier League Board have postponed the matchday five fixture between Medeama SC and Aduana Stars.

The clash was scheduled to come off this weekend at the Takwa T&A Park.

This comes as a result of Aduana Stars upcoming CAF Confederation Cup playoff match against Malagasy side Fosa Juniors.

The Ghanaian Champions will welcome their counterparts to the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in the first leg.

Aduana Stars found themselves in the CAF Confederation Cup after exiting the CAF Champions League following defeat to Algerian Club ES Setif.

