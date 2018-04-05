Bew Logo For Women's League Unveiled

The Women’s League Board has unveiled a new logo for the National Women’s League.

The Women's League secured a new headline sponsor after FreshPak signed a GHC500,000 deal with the Ghana Football Association for the next two seasons during the launch of the new season at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra on Wednesday.

A new logo was also unveiled ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The logo which has similarities to the Ghana Premier League will be the official symbol for the women’s League.

The 2017/18 season kicks off this weekend.