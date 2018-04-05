Ghana Black Bombers’ Medals Hopes Dashed

Abdul Wahid Omar, one of Ghana’s biggest hopes of getting to the medal zone lost his first fight at the 21st Commonwealth Games to an Australian Harry Garside by a 5-0 unanimous decision at the 60kg weight division.

The Ghanaian flag bearer at the Games who had also been to the last Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil suffered a headbutt at the initial stage of the bout and according to Coach Ofori Asare, it affected his focus and direction, while the home fans also cheered their boy to victory.

Wahid is not perturbed as he understands the sport, and want to support any of his colleagues to fight to the medal zone.

He has however revealed his plans to keep on representing Ghana and hope to go to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 before joining the paid ranks.

He trains under Coach Asare at the Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC) in Accra, where the likes of Bastie Samir and Issa Samir also sweat out.

“Am out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but life continues and I hope for bigger and greater achievement,” said the bronze medalist at the Glasgow Games in 2014.

Abubakar Quartey also lost to a Mauritius opponent in the 69kg weight class through a unanimous decision.

There are three remaining boxers to make Ghana proud at the Games.