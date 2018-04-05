Bukom Banku Wants Bastie Samir Rematch Postponed

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Briamah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku has called on Boss Office Promotions who are the official promoters of his bout with Bastie Samir to postpone the much-anticipated fight.

According to him, he and his trainers have decided that he will need at least two bouts to get him in shape for the rematch with Bastie Samir in June.

Both boxers had agreed to stage the second fight but Banku says he would prefer December 26 in an interview with Utv.

“I want the fight with Bastie to be postponed. Because I don’t think the June 30 date will help me. I need to fight at least two fights to regain my stamina and be ready for Bastie Samir.

"I made a mistake in the first fight which allowed him to defeat me but this time around I am doing everything right. I want December 26 as the new date. It would be boxing day and a perfect day for the fight,” Banku said.

Last year, Bukom Banku lost his first ever career fight to Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

However, Bastie has an impressive record of knocking out all his opponents in his 16 bouts while the 37-year old Banku has 29 wins and one defeat in 30 fights