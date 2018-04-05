Commonwealth Games: Ghana Miss Out On Four Medals After Day 2

Team Ghana have missed out on four possible medals following a disappointing outing by athletes in the opening two days of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Flagbearer Wahib Omar suffered a first-round exit in the 60-kilogramme men's Light boxing. He lost via a unanimous decision to Australia's Harry Garside.

Omar was one of Ghana's brightest hopes from a 71-athlete contingent after he won the only medal (a bronze) at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Abubakari Kwesi-Quartey also suffered the unanimous decision loss at the fists of Mauritian boxer Merven Clair in the Men's Welter (69kg) Round of 32.

In Swimming, Abeiku Jackson failed to qualify for the final of the 50m men butterfly. He finished the semi-finals in a time of 24.86.

Jason Arthur also could not make it to the final of the men's 100m backstroke after finishing 6th in the semis with a time of 56.85.

The Badminton team will be hoping for a good result when they take on Malaysia later today at 2 pm.