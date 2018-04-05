Saddick Adams Slams MTN FA Cup Committee Over Most Valuable Player Snub

Asante Kotoko striker Saddick Adams feels he did more than enough to win the 2017 MTN FA Cup Most Valuable Player award.

Adams argued his five goals and two Man of the Match awards should have earned him the prestigious award.

At Wednesday's awards gala at the M-Plaza Hotel, the organizers crowned Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah.

''I don't understand why I didn't win the award because I scored in the quarterfinals, semifinals and graced it with a hat-trick in finals to help my club winning the ultimate so if this alone doesn't make me the most valuable player then the organisers should explain to me,'' he said.

Adams emerged joint top scorer of the competition alongside Raphael Ocloo of Okyeman Planners.

