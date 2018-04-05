modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Sports News

MTN FA Cup Award Will Motivate Me To Work Harder - David Abagna

Wa All Stars ace David Abagna says receiving the 2016/17 season MTN FA Cup's most promising player award will push him to greater heights.

The midfielder sees the award as a motivation to improve disclosing that he has more in him to give to his club and admirers. Abagna also promised to work harder. 'I'm very excited winning it and it's a very great motivation for me,' he told the media.

'Coming on with very strong opponents, it makes me excited. It tells me that, anytime I work hard on the pitch and I work harder as a player, it will be recognised. It's really a great source of motivation for me' he added.

