Sports News

Liberty Professionals Handed Double Injury Boost Ahead Of Eleven Wonder Clash

Struggling Liberty Professionals have received a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Obuasi to face leaders AshantiGold.

Defenders Michael Ampadu and Nasiru Banahene returned to full training this week.

Youngster Emmanuel Addo is still on the road to recovery from the injury he picked up against WAFA in their week 2 fixture.

Liberty has lost two matches but bounced back last Sunday to draw 1-1 with Medeama at home.

