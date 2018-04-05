Australia Visa Fraud: GOC Suspends Two Officials

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has suspended two of its officials who were allegedly involved in keying in names of 50 ‘fake’ journalists who travelled to Gold Coast, Australia.

According to media reports, the two – Hussein Addy Akwetey and Christine Ashley – are employees of the National Sports Authority (NSA) who were engaged by the GOC on a temporal base for the games.

This directive by the Sports Ministry forms part of investigations to uncover the truth behind the alleged visa fraud leading to the detention of 50 ‘fake’ Ghanaian journalists in Singapore.

The Australian Immigration authorities claimed they were not convinced by the journalists’ reasons for travelling to Australia for the Commonwealth Games which started on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Starr Sports sources say a deportee has arrived in Ghana, but he is being kept at the Ghana Immigration Service for questioning.