Streetwise Foundation To Support Gyms

Managing Director of Streetwise Management, Michael Amoo-Bediako, announced yesterday the launch of the Streetwise Foundation, a program to equip empty boxing gyms in Ghana.

The Foundation will provide boxers with the necessary tools to ply their craft, such as boxing gloves, wraps, boots and bags. World lightweight contender, Richard Commey, will serve as the Global Ambassador.

That heritage includes a rich history of boxing. Ghana has produced many elite fighters, including world champions Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko, Nana Yaw Konadu, David Kotei and, of course, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 'Barima' Azumah Nelson.

At the centre of Ghana boxing is Bukom. The tiny fishing town in the capital city Accra has produced a disproportionate number of world-class pugilists. Amoo-Bediako met Commey in Bukom's famed Bronx Boxing Club, a gym headed by the nation's finest trainer, Lawrence Carl Lokko.

Streetwise Management guided Commey, who had only 12 amateur bouts, to a world title shot in September 2016. Commey lost a controversial split decision to Robert Easter Jr. He's since earned another world title bout and may fight Easter again in the coming months.

“It's an honour to be chosen as the Global Ambassador for this fantastic foundation,” Commey said. “My manager, Michael Amoo-Bediako, has worked tirelessly to help fulfil my dreams of competing at the highest level and becoming a world champion. To be able to give back so that others may have the same opportunity is a blessing. I will carry out my role to the best of my abilities with dignity and pride.”

Amoo-Bediako began collecting equipment with the help of two friends, Paul Brown and Clive Whitbread. Brown and Whitbread popped into his gym in Loughton, Essex, in the UK and donated boxing gloves. More equipment was acquired from another friend, Ken Mills of Boxfit UK. Amoo-Bediako intends to distribute these items to gyms in the Bukom area once he returns to Ghana.